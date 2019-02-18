Ticker
Holocaust dispute upsets Israel's EU lobbying
By EUOBSERVER
Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has cancelled his trip to a mini-EU summit in Israel after Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu said "Poles co-operated with the Germans" in the Holocaust. Warsaw is to send its foreign minister instead to join the Czech, Hungarian, and Slovak leaders in Israel on Tuesday. Netanyahu has cultivated closer ties with central European states to try to muffle EU criticism of Israel's occupation of Palestine.