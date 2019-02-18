By EUOBSERVER

Venezuela has denied entry to five pro-opposition MEPs which its foreign minister, Jorge Arreaza, accused of "provocation" and "conspiratorial aims". The group, which included one Dutch, one German, and three Spanish MEPs, said Sunday their passports had been "seized" and they were being "expelled". Most EU states have backed Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido to take power and hold elections, in Europe's bid to end Venezuela's political and economic crisis.