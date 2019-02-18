Monday

18th Feb 2019

Czech PM: May's EU elections 'most important ever'

Czech prime minister Andrej Babis said Sunday at a party congress the upcoming European Parliament elections "are the most important ever", Bloomberg reported. He pressed for a larger role for smaller EU states. "We want member states to have significant influence on Europe's development, so that Europe isn't governed just by bigger states with a politically biased [European] Commission and European civil servants that cost us huge money," Babis said.

