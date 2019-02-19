Tuesday

19th Feb 2019

Visegrad countries meeting with Israel called off

A meeting of the central European Visegrad group countries scheduled to start on Monday in Israel has been cancelled after Poland pulled out. Bilateral discussions willl take place instead. The cancellation came after the acting Israeli foreign minister said, "Poles suckle antisemitism from their mothers' milk". The row initially started after Israel's PM Netanyahu was quoted as saying "Poles co-operated with the Germans" during the Holocaust, infuriating his Polish counterpart.

