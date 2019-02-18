Monday

18th Feb 2019

Visegrad countries meeting with Israel called off

A meeting of the central European Visegrad group countries scheduled to start on Monday in Israel has been cancelled after Poland pulled out. Bilateral discussions willl take place instead. The cancellation came after the acting Israeli foreign minister said, "Poles suckle antisemitism from their mothers' milk". The row initially started after Israel's PM Netanyahu was quoted as saying "Poles co-operated with the Germans" during the Holocaust, infuriating his Polish counterpart.

British MPs condemn Facebook CEO's misrule

Cambridge Analytica scandal exposed "profound failure of governance within Facebook", British MPs said, while blaming Zuckerberg for his contempt for democratic scrutiny.

Opinion

EU's chance to step up on Hungary and Poland

Viktor Orban of Hungary and Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski seem to share the idea that the rights of some may come at the expense of the rights of others, and public institutions should serve the majority, and not all citizens.

Exclusive

ESA pushback against new EU space agency plan

The European Space Agency, which is independent of the EU, has asked the European Commission not to rename an EU agency as the similar-sounding European Union Agency for the Space Programme.

Sluggish procedure against Hungary back on table

EU probes into Hungary and Poland on rule of law and democracy are back on the agenda of EU affairs ministers - but with little guidance from the Romanian presidency, without a clear idea where the procedures are headed.

