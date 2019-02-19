By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump promised European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker that he would not impose additional import tariffs on European cars for the time being, Juncker said in an interview in German daily Stuttgarter Zeitung Monday. Trump could impose tariffs of up to 25 percent on imported cars and parts by calling them a security threat. Juncker added that if Trump imposed tariffs, the EU would quickly react with countermeasures.