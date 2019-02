By EUOBSERVER

"Poland is becoming ever stronger. The Middle East conference is a sign we're ... boxing in a higher-league. Of course, you can also get hit there," Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polish daily Rzeczpospolita late Monday after a summit fiasco with Israel. The mini-EU summit was cancelled after an Israel minister made anti-Polish remarks. The Czech, Hungarian, and Slovak leaders downgraded their 'summit' meetings to 'bilateral' ones in solidarity.