By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's government has launched a campaign against what it said were EU proposals that endangered Hungary's security, including distributing migrants across Europe based on a quota, giving visa to migrants, and altering member states' rights on border protection. The new ad, financed by taxpayer money, featured Juncker and US billionaire George Soros, a nemesis of Hungary's government. Budapest was warned by Juncker last December not to spread fake news.