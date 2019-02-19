Ticker
EU promises to open up advisory groups
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission will take up a recommendation to apply transparency rules to ad hoc advisory groups, and not only to permanent expert groups, said the European Ombudsman. The decision comes after the ombudsman said more transparency was needed for the now-abolished Group of Personalities, which laid the ground for the European Defence Fund. The European Network Against Arms Trade, which filed the complaint, hailed the "positive outcome".