Negotiators on behalf of 28 EU governments, the European Parliament, and European Commission agreed in the early hours of Tuesday to limit CO2 emissions by trucks. They settled on a 15% reduction by 2025, compared to 2019, and 30% by 2030. It was the first time CO2 targets were set for trucks. The bill, which needs formal approval by Council and parliament, will also introduce incentive schemes for zero-emission trucks.