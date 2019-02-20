By EUOBSERVER

Estonia ordered Danske Bank Tuesday to close its branch in Tallinn before the end of 2018 and transfer all customers and loan contracts to other banks in Estonia following a huge money laundering scandal. Kilvar Kessler, head of Estonia's banking regulator Finantsinspektsioon, said Danske Bank had "dealt a serious blow to the transparency, credibility and reputation of the Estonian financial market" while Danish authorities "handled the bank softly".