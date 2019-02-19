Ticker
Estonia kicks out Danske Bank over money laundering scandal
By EUOBSERVER
Estonia ordered Danske Bank Tuesday to close its branch in Tallinn before the end of 2018 and transfer all customers and loan contracts to other banks in Estonia following a huge money laundering scandal. Kilvar Kessler, head of Estonia's banking regulator Finantsinspektsioon, said Danske Bank had "dealt a serious blow to the transparency, credibility and reputation of the Estonian financial market" while Danish authorities "handled the bank softly".