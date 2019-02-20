By EUOBSERVER

EU competition rules should be overhauled so that Europe could create "global players", German chancellor Angela Merkel said in Berlin Tuesday. She spoke as France and Germany the same day launched joint proposals for a "European industrial policy fit for the 21st Century". She also spoke after EU law blocked a merger between French and German railway firms. But EU rules created "fair competition", Margrethe Vestager, its anti-trust chief, said.