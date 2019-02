By EUOBSERVER

British prime minister Theresa May's spokesman has said she would seek "legally binding changes" to the Irish border deal in Brexit talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels on Wednesday. But Stefaan De Rynck, a senior EU aide, said in London the same day that "there will be no reopening of the [UK] withdrawal agreement". Juncker's spokesman Margaritis Schinas said the same.