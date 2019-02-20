Ticker
New details emerge on Slovak journalist murder
By EUOBSERVER
The murderers of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova last year surveilled their house for several days before the killing, according to new findings by investigative journalists, citing Slovak police sources. The three suspects visited the house at least seven times. They said they were hired by an associate of Slovakia's richest businessman, who has not been charged with the crime and refused to comment.