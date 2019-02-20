Ticker
UK lobbies Germany on Saudi arms ban
By EUOBSERVER
Germany should resume arms sales to Saudi Arabia despite its slaying of journalist Jamal Khashoggi because German aircraft parts were needed to fulfil British contracts to sell fighter jets there, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt said in a letter to his German counterpart before visiting Berlin Wednesday. "I'm very concerned about the impact of the German government's decision on the British ... defence industry," Hunt said, Germany's Der Spiegel reports.