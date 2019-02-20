Ticker
Germany keeps EU commission in dark on Dieselgate
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is not getting information from Germany it needs to assess if it can stop a legal procedure related to Dieselgate, a commission source said Wednesday. In December 2016, the commission opened a so-called infringement procedure against Germany for not punishing Volkswagen for its emissions cheating. A German prosecutor has since fined Volkswagen €1bn, but is leaving the commission in the dark about case details.