The majority of EU governments Wednesday endorsed a draft reform of copyright rules which would force Google, Facebook, and other platforms to pay publishers for news fragments and filter out copyright-protected content. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Poland refused to back the deal, which they said damages the interests of citizens and companies. The final vote in the European Parliament is expected next month or in April.

Investigation

EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling

The Court of Justice of the EU annulled legislation which relaxed toxic emission limits for cars. EU commissioner Bienkowska said the commission will appeal.

EU says Hungary's anti-Juncker campaign is fake news

The European Commission has branded the latest campaign by the Hungarian government as 'fake news', after Orban's government accused Juncker of pressing ahead with migration proposals that threaten the country's security.

