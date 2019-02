By EUOBSERVER

Swedish MEP Gunnar Hokmark Wednesday sent a letter to European People's Party group leader in the European Parliament, Manfred Weber, calling for a discussion on Hungary's PM Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party, an EPP member. Hokmark said that Orban's recent anti-EU campaign is crossing "new red lines". "It is populism of its worst kind," he wrote. The next group meeting will take place on 6 March.