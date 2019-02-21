Ticker
Germany rejects UK appeal on Saudi arms sales
By EUOBSERVER
Germany has rejected a UK appeal to exempt jet fighter parts from its Saudi Arabia arms ban so the UK could fulfill defence contracts with the oil kingdom. Germany's arms ban would depend on "developments in the Yemen conflict", where Saudi Arabia was bombing rebel groups, German foreign minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday. British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said in Berlin that British arms sales could help "influence" Saudi behaviour.