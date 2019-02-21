By EUOBSERVER

French senators have said in a new report that president Emmanuel Macron's handling of the "Benalla affair" showed a "major dysfunction" in the Elysee. They also warned that Alexandre Benalla, a former Macron security aide, may have been "under the control of a foreign interest" due to his dealings with a Russian oligarch. Benalla was filmed attacking street protesters last year, prompting investigations, but Macron initially downplayed the scandal.