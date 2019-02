By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron has said France would ban three far-right groups - Bastion Social, Blood and Honour Hexagone, and Combat 18 - and adopt a tougher definition of antisemitism in reaction to a spike in hate crimes, such as recent vandalism of Jewish graves. "Europe, and most Western democracies, seem to be facing a resurgence of antisemitism unseen since World War II," Macron said.