Tusk to back pro-EU candidates in Polish EP vote
By EUOBSERVER
EU Council president and former Polish leader Donald Tusk told Polish broadcaster TVN Wednesday he will campaign on behalf of Polish candidates in the European Parliament (EP) elections in May for whom "democratic minimums and European minimums mean something". "I won't pretend to be neutral, because Polish interests are at stake," he said, referring to a clash between Poland's eurosceptic government and EU institutions on rule of law and values.