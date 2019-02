By EUOBSERVER

Swedish lender Swedbank has hired external auditors EY to check its books after Swedish Television revealed at least 40bn Swedish crowns (€3.8bn) were moved between accounts at Swedbank and Danske Bank in the Baltic states between 2007 and 2015, when Dankse Bank was involved in a huge money laundering scandal there. The Swedbank revelations saw 14 percent of its share value wiped out in one day.