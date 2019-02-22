By EUOBSERVER

"Every fourth euro spent within the EU budget will go towards action to mitigate climate change," European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said in Brussels at an event with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Brussels on Thursday, referring to the bloc's 2021 to 2027 budget. He also criticised US leader Donald Trump for saying climate change was "invented" and "ideological". "Talk to the scientists, listen to them", Thunberg said.