Friday

22nd Feb 2019

Report: Russia offered Italy's Salvini €3m for EU election

By

Russia was preparing to help Italian far-right deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini contest the European Parliament elections in May with a clandestine €3m funding boost for his League party, Italian weekly L'Espresso reports. The money was to come via a cushy oil deal brokered by a Russian state firm and Salvini's aide, Gianluca Savoini, in Moscow last October, L'Espresso said in a teaser ahead of further revelations due Sunday.

Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

The visit of Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz to the White House on Wednesday showed that the current rift in transatlantic relations is deepening by the day.

Investigation

EU commission appeals Dieselgate ruling

The Court of Justice of the EU annulled legislation which relaxed toxic emission limits for cars. EU commissioner Bienkowska said the commission will appeal.

