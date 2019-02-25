Monday

25th Feb 2019

Ticker

No majority emerges from Moldova election

By

Voters were split between the pro-Western and pro-Russian forces at Sunday's election in Moldova. The opposition Socialist Party, which favours closer ties to Moscow, was slightly ahead after the polls closed, with the ruling pro-West Democratic Party trailing behind it. An opposition bloc called ACUM, campaigning to fight corruption, was third. Complicating the post-election situation further, both pro-Russian and pro-EU forces have accused the ruling party of massive fraud.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Agenda

Brexit and Orban in spotlight This WEEK

As EU leaders gather in Egypt to discuss migration with Arab leaders, UK leader Theresa May will lobby them to agree to a revised Brexit deal.

News in Brief

  1. Asylum seekers less safe in Germany's east, study finds
  2. No majority emerges from Moldova election
  3. Report: African states to sink EU migrant camp plans
  4. Romanians demonstrate against judicial decree
  5. May: Brexit vote delayed to before 12 March
  6. May to meet Tusk on Sunday at Arab summit
  7. Report: Russia offered Italy's Salvini €3m for EU election
  8. EU and US could 'quickly' clinch mini-trade pact

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  2. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  3. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  4. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  5. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  8. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersSeminar on disability and user involvement
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersInternational appetite for Nordic food policies
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Nordic Innovation House in Hong Kong
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region has chance to become world leader when it comes to start-ups

Latest News

  1. Italy-Russia links highlight threat to EU democracy
  2. Exposed: How Russia offered to fund Italy's Salvini
  3. Brexit and Orban in spotlight This WEEK
  4. Swedish activist urges EU to double climate goals
  5. EP budget chair seeks clarity on Saudi lobbying and College of Europe
  6. Microsoft warns EU on election hack threat
  7. Brexit talks to continue after May-Juncker meeting
  8. Trump and Kurz: not best friends, after all

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us