By EUOBSERVER

Voters were split between the pro-Western and pro-Russian forces at Sunday's election in Moldova. The opposition Socialist Party, which favours closer ties to Moscow, was slightly ahead after the polls closed, with the ruling pro-West Democratic Party trailing behind it. An opposition bloc called ACUM, campaigning to fight corruption, was third. Complicating the post-election situation further, both pro-Russian and pro-EU forces have accused the ruling party of massive fraud.