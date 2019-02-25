Ticker
May and Juncker agree to end Brexit talks by 21 March
By EUOBSERVER
British prime minister Theresa May and EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker agreed that work on the Brexit agreement should be concluded before a summit of European leaders beginning on March 21, a commission spokeswoman said Monday. May and Juncker met in Egypt on the margins of the EU-Arab League summit. "Good progress" is being made on the political declaration, alternative arrangements and additional guarantees on the backstop, the commission said.