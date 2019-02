By EUOBSERVER

Elizaveta Peskova, the daughter of Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, is working in the European Parliament (EP) as a "trainee" for a French far-right MEP, Aymeric Chauprade. The revelation came on Monday from Latvian MEP Sandra Kalniete, who said Peskova might be a security risk as she would have access to internal EP information. Peskova has a popular Instagram account, with some 78,000 followers.