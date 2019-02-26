Tuesday

26th Feb 2019

EU populism and vaccine-scepticism go hand-in-hand

By

Parts of Europe where people tend to support populist parties also see many parents eschew vaccines based on conspiracy theories they harm people's health in the interest of elite groups, according to a study in the European Journal of Public Health. "Scientific populism is driven by similar feelings to political populism - profound distrust of elites and experts by disenfranchised and marginalised parts of the population," the study said.

Romanian candidate faces battle for EU prosecutor job

After member states voted for their preferred candidates for the EU's new top prosecutor, MEPs will now hear from the candidates. Romania's former chief prosecutor was the frontrunner - until her own country started to campaign against her.

Brexit and Orban in spotlight This WEEK

As EU leaders gather in Egypt to discuss migration with Arab leaders, UK leader Theresa May will lobby them to agree to a revised Brexit deal.

