Ticker
EU populism and vaccine-scepticism go hand-in-hand
By EUOBSERVER
Parts of Europe where people tend to support populist parties also see many parents eschew vaccines based on conspiracy theories they harm people's health in the interest of elite groups, according to a study in the European Journal of Public Health. "Scientific populism is driven by similar feelings to political populism - profound distrust of elites and experts by disenfranchised and marginalised parts of the population," the study said.