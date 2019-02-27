By EUOBSERVER

Some 17 EU states have signed a letter to EU Council president Donald Tusk urging him to protect single market freedoms in the face of Franco-German initiatives, such as one last year to limit the rights of temporary workers in other EU states, Polish daily Rzezpospolita reports. The coalition includes Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.