27th Feb 2019

EU-17 urges Tusk to protect single market

Some 17 EU states have signed a letter to EU Council president Donald Tusk urging him to protect single market freedoms in the face of Franco-German initiatives, such as one last year to limit the rights of temporary workers in other EU states, Polish daily Rzezpospolita reports. The coalition includes Baltic states, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovakia, as well as Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Sweden.

Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job

The European Parliament's budget control committee backs Laura Codruta Kovesi for the EU chief prosecutor post after Tuesday's hearing, despite being the second-favourite of member states. The main committee in the case will vote on Wednesday.

Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?

MEPs have raised concerns about the risks presented by Le Freeport, a 22,000 square meter high-security facility located near Luxembourg airport, where goods can be stored with confidentiality - and without being taxed.

EU commission to map gender recognition

The European Commission will start looking at how EU states determine genders - as part of an effort to make it easier for people to determine their own identities.

Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era

5G technology is a product of global innovation and cooperation. Drawing an Iron Curtain would therefore have an impact on all: Chinese, Europeans, Americans, and others alike.

