Wednesday

27th Feb 2019

Ticker

Key EP committee backs Romanian for EU top job

By

Romania's former anti-corruption chief, Laura Codruta Kovesi on Wednesday received the backing of a key European Parliament committee, pitting the parliament against member states who backed a French candidate for the EU's new chief prosecutor position. MEPs in the civil liberties committees supported Kovesi with 26 votes, while Jean-Francois Bohnert received 22 votes. The parliament and member states will have to negotiate on whom to choose.

Romanian prosecutor fights back critics for EU top job

The European Parliament's budget control committee backs Laura Codruta Kovesi for the EU chief prosecutor post after Tuesday's hearing, despite being the second-favourite of member states. The main committee in the case will vote on Wednesday.

Opinion

Are art 'freeports' tip of EU tax avoidance iceberg?

MEPs have raised concerns about the risks presented by Le Freeport, a 22,000 square meter high-security facility located near Luxembourg airport, where goods can be stored with confidentiality - and without being taxed.

EU commission to map gender recognition

The European Commission will start looking at how EU states determine genders - as part of an effort to make it easier for people to determine their own identities.

Digital 'Iron Curtain' makes no sense in 5G era

5G technology is a product of global innovation and cooperation. Drawing an Iron Curtain would therefore have an impact on all: Chinese, Europeans, Americans, and others alike.

