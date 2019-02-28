By EUOBSERVER

French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ruled out delaying Brexit beyond 29 March, unless London comes up with "clear objectives" for the extension. "As [EU chief negotiator] Michel Barnier said, we don't need time, we need decisions," he said after meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel, who hit a more conciliatory tone. "If Britain needs some more time, we won't refuse but we are striving for an orderly solution," Merkel said.