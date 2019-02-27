Ticker
Macron rejects Brexit delay without 'clear objectives'
By EUOBSERVER
French president Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ruled out delaying Brexit beyond 29 March, unless London comes up with "clear objectives" for the extension. "As [EU chief negotiator] Michel Barnier said, we don't need time, we need decisions," he said after meeting German chancellor Angela Merkel, who hit a more conciliatory tone. "If Britain needs some more time, we won't refuse but we are striving for an orderly solution," Merkel said.