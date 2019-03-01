By EUOBSERVER

Two centre-right Belgian parties and a Luxemburgish one (CD&V, CDH, and CSV) have written to Joseph Daul, the head of the centre-right EPP party in the European Parliament, calling for the "exclusion" of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's Fidesz party from the group. The Portuguese CDS-People's Party, the Dutch Christian Democratic Appeal, Sweden's Moderate Party, and Finland's National Coalition Party have also indicated that they were likely to back the move.