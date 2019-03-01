Friday

1st Mar 2019

Ticker

Momentum grows for Orban expulsion from EPP

By

Two centre-right Belgian parties and a Luxemburgish one (CD&V, CDH, and CSV) have written to Joseph Daul, the head of the centre-right EPP party in the European Parliament, calling for the "exclusion" of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's Fidesz party from the group. The Portuguese CDS-People's Party, the Dutch Christian Democratic Appeal, Sweden's Moderate Party, and Finland's National Coalition Party have also indicated that they were likely to back the move.

Letter

Slovakia to strengthen presence in Israel

EUobserver received this letter from the ambassador of the Slovak republic to the EU to clarify the reasons why Slovakia decided to strengthen its presence in Israel and open a Slovak Cultural and Information Centre in Jerusalem.

Exclusive

Sefcovic campaign videos feature fellow commissioners

Maros Sefcovic, commission vice-president in charge of Energy Union, is running to be president of Slovakia. Now two of his fellow EU commissioners have endorsed him - raising questions about their independence.

Feature

'Swexit' off menu at election for first time in 24 years

The Swedish Left Party have abandoned euroscepticism to campaign on climate change - whilst the hard-right Sweden Democrats spy possibilities of a link up with Matteo Salvini of Italy and France's Marine Le Pen.

