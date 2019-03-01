By EUOBSERVER

The US trade department has said it will seek "comprehensive market access for US agricultural goods in the UK" in a post-Brexit trade deal with the UK, as well as the removal of "unwarranted barriers" related to "sanitary and physiosanitary" standards in the farm industry, the Financial Times reports. The 18-page negotiation mandate indicates Britain is unlikely to get preferential treatment, as it had expected, from its American ally.