Ticker
Cyprus gas discovery bodes ill for Turkey relations
By EUOBSERVER
Cyprus has announced that exploratory drilling had found up to 8 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in its maritime zone in what its energy minister Georgios Lakkotrypis called "one of the biggest [discoveries] worldwide in the last two years". The news threatens to escalate tension with Turkey, which is holding a naval drill in the area, amid competing claims for natural resources, including by the unrecognised Northern Cyprus republic.