By EUOBSERVER

Net migration from non-EU countries to the UK rose by 261,000 people last year - the highest level since 2004 - Britain's Office for National Statistics has said. Migration from EU states fell to a low since 2009. "Different patterns for EU and non-EU migration have emerged since mid-2016, when the EU referendum vote took place," the ONS said. Reducing immigration was a key promise of pro-Brexit politicians.