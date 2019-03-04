By EUOBSERVER

Former MEP Kaja Kallas' liberal opposition party, Reform, came top in Estonia's election on Sunday, with 28.8 percent of the vote - ahead of centre-left prime minister Juri Ratas's party (23 percent) and surging far-right EKRE, which doubled its vote to 17.8 percent. Ratas's two coalition partners, the Social Democrats (9.8 percent) and conservative Isamaa (11.4 percent) may team up with Reform and make Kallas Estonia's first female prime minister.