By EUOBSERVER

Former Greek foreign minister, Stavros Lambrinidis, was Monday officially welcomed in Washington in his new role as the European Union's ambassador to the US. Lambrinidis served as foreign minister for Greece's socialist PASOK government under George Papandreou in 2011 before becoming the European Union's Special Representative for Human Rights. He replaces Ireland's David O'Sullivan, a former secretary-general of the European Commission, in the top diplomatic post in Washington.