By EUOBSERVER

UK prime minister Theresa May's chances of winning parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal grew over the weekend as Conservative Brexiteers' European Research Group (ERG) softened their opposition. The group would support May's deal if it passes three tests, including "a time limit or a unilateral exit mechanism" to the Irish backstop. The plan was drawn up in conjunction with Northern Irish DUP's Nigel Dodds, reported the Sunday Times.