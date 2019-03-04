By EUOBSERVER

The president of Italy's Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, was Sunday elected leader of the centre-left Democratic party with 67 percent support among 1.6 million party members participating in the vote. The party was formerly led by ex-prime minister Matteo Renzi and is currently polling at 18.2 percent, according to Italy's YouTrend. The governing right-wing League party has 35.9 percent support and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement 21.2 percent.