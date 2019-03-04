Ticker
Finland backs EU goal of carbon neutrality by 2050
By EUOBSERVER
Finland's Centre Party environment minister, Kimmo Tiilikainen, on Monday backed ambitions in a plan from the EU commission to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. EU ministers held a policy debate in public session on the commission's climate protection plan, which is in line with Finland's bioeconomy strategy for low-carbon economic growth. Finland holds national elections on 14 April and takes over the EU presidency in July.