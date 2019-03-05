By EUOBSERVER

The EU must give Russia guarantees before it helps build a gas pipe in Bulgaria to join up to its Turk Stream 2 pipeline to Turkey, Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev told Bulgarian leader Boiko Borissov in Sofia Monday, the Reuters news agency said. Medvedev spoke after the European Commission derailed a previous Russia-Bulgaria pipeline project in 2014. He also offered money for the rebuilding of Bulgaria's Belene nuclear plant.