The EU must give Russia guarantees before it helps build a gas pipe in Bulgaria to join up to its Turk Stream 2 pipeline to Turkey, Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev told Bulgarian leader Boiko Borissov in Sofia Monday, the Reuters news agency said. Medvedev spoke after the European Commission derailed a previous Russia-Bulgaria pipeline project in 2014. He also offered money for the rebuilding of Bulgaria's Belene nuclear plant.

