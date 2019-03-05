Ticker
EU launches foreign investor screening
By EUOBSERVER
EU countries and the European Commission will start sharing concerns on foreign takeovers of strategic EU firms from April onward, under a new "screening mechanism" adopted by ministers in Brussels on Tuesday. The commission will also file opinions on cases that posed a cross-border threat under the new scheme, which comes amid concerns on Chinese acquisitions. "We're in a much better position to ... safeguard our interests," the commission said.