By EUOBSERVER

Several of Britain's elite private schools received money from shady offshore firms with ties to fraud in Russia, according to documents obtained by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a Sarajevo-based journalist club. The Charterhouse school received €350,000 from Meister Developers, a St Lucia-based firm linked to a fuel tax scam at a Moscow airport and to a money-laundering operation dubbed the "Troika Laundromat" by the OCCRP.